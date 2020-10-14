Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.