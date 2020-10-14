Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 21,000 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.