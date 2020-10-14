Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after acquiring an additional 714,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.78. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

