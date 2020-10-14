SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.73

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

