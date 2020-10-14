SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 323.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

