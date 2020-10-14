Societe Generale Upgrades 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Buy

3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $0.93 on Monday. 3i Group has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12.

