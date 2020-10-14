Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.00

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 32648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Analysts predict that Smartspace Software PLC will post -5.662921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

