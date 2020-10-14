Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.00

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 32648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Analysts predict that Smartspace Software PLC will post -5.662921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

