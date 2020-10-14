Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.49

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 1970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 72.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

