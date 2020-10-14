Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.49

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 1970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 72.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
