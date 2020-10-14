Simon Patterson Buys 70,423 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Simon Patterson acquired 70,423 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 222.51 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.32. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

