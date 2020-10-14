Simon Patterson Buys 70,423 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Simon Patterson acquired 70,423 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09).
Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 222.51 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.32. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.