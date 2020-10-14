Signature Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the bank will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

