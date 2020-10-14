ShowHand Price Up 30.1% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $16,433.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00269943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00095495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.01482606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00152199 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

