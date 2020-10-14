Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Grows By 2,400.0%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.
