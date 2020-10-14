Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Grows By 2,400.0%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

