Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Drops By 86.2%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSA stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

