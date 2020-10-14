Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Decreases By 69.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

