Short Interest in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expands By 260.0%

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ERYP stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

