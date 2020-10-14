Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 73.3%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DOGZ stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Dogness International has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
About Dogness International
