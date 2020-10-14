Short Interest in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Drops By 88.3%

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the September 15th total of 96,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.01. Clearone has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Get Clearone alerts:

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 802,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,995.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.