Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Rises By 554.5%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 554.5% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. China Recycling Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

