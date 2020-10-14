Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

