Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.95.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $697.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $105,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.