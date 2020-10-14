Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $216.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Seattle Genetics traded as high as $205.18 and last traded at $202.97, with a volume of 2988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.78.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $23,437,944. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 48.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

