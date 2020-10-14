Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $216.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Seattle Genetics traded as high as $205.18 and last traded at $202.97, with a volume of 2988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.78.
SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.
In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $23,437,944. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.35 and a beta of 1.26.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Seattle Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
