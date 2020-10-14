Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €73.20 by Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €73.20 ($86.12) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.95 ($85.83).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €75.80 ($89.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €75.95 and its 200 day moving average is €68.35. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

