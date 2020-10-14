Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

