Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.