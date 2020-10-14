Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

