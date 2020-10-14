Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

