Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €91.00 by UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.10 ($103.65).

SAF stock opened at €85.28 ($100.33) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.10.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

