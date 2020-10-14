Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 4,243 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.