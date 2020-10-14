Robecosam AG Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,386,000 after buying an additional 1,268,809 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

