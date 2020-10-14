Robecosam AG Sells 988 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.