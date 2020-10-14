Robecosam AG Sells 4,550 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.