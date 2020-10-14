Robecosam AG Sells 2,265 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $54,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 111.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 723,229 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

