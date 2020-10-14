Robecosam AG Sells 13,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in HP were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in HP by 10.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $701,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in HP by 408.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 165,953 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

