Robecosam AG Reduces Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.73% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.12. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.