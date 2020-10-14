Robecosam AG Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,474 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

