Robecosam AG Invests $4.77 Million in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Robecosam AG purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the first quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 678.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 622,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 542,200 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental by 65.2% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,656,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.49 million and a P/E ratio of -19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. DIRTT Environmental has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

