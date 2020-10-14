Robecosam AG Has $910,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,643.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $384.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.