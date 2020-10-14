Robecosam AG Has $20.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,995,924,000 after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,522.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,426.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

