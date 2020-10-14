Robecosam AG Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.