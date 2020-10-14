Robecosam AG Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.