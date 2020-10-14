Robecosam AG Buys New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,060 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock worth $33,989,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

ADBE opened at $514.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

