Robecosam AG Buys 900 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

