Robecosam AG Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 496,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

