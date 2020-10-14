Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

