Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,925 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

