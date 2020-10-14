Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,702,000 after buying an additional 993,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

