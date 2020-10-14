Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

