Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $336,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $197,782,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $156,132,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $196.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

