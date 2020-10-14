Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 1,179,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

