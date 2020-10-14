Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $672,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,628,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 266,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

